Crowds flock to Balmoral Show

CROWDS of competitors and spectators from across Tyrone were among the thousands who flocked to the largest event in the North’s agricultural calendar, the 154th Balmoral Show.
Once again, Tyrone names were prominent among the prizewinners in the wide range of categories at the four-day event, which took place from last Wednesday until Saturday at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.
As always, the show offered something for everyone – from prizewinning livestock, an unrivalled array of trade stands, the mouth-watering NI Food & Drink Pavilion showcasing the very best of local produce to family entertainment and attractions.
Livestock remained at the heart of the show, with entries from over 3,000 head of livestock across all livestock, equine and showjumping classes.
