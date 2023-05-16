This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Crowds flock to Balmoral Show

  • 16 May 2023
Crowds flock to Balmoral Show
Beauty Hill Katie with Owner Albert Baxter and Handler Judith Baxter of Beauty Hill Pedigrees Newtownstewart Co.Tyrone, winners of Class 627 Heifer Born in 2021 during the 2023 Balmoral Show.JMG6
Victoria HousdenBy Victoria Housden - 16 May 2023
Less than a minute

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY