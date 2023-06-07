Farmers share mental health experiences

ENCOURAGING farming families and rural dwellers to prioritise their health and well-being was on top of the agenda at the inaugural event of the Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum.

Livestock and Meat Commission chief executive, Ian Stevenson was delighted to be invited to join stakeholders from across the agri-food industry for the event held at the Balmoral Show.

The lunchtime event included a panel of speakers, including farmers and medical professionals who each outlined the importance of being mindful of blood pressure and occupational health risk factors.

Following the event, Mr Stevenson said, “The NI Agri-Rural Health Forum brings together key decision makers in agriculture, public, voluntary, government and related commercial organisations.

“In doing so the Forum helps influence public opinion and ensures that mental and physical health needs in rural communities are appropriately incorporated into strategy and policy development.”

A number of well-known local farmers in attendance shared their personal experiences including the challenges they went through and how important it is to promote positive health and well-being.

Following the farmers, Dr Rebecca Orr, a rural GP and Chair of the NI Agri-Rural Health Forum addressed those in attendance saying, “We want every farmer in the North to take 2 minutes to check their blood pressure and reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke as well as other disease.”

l To find out more about the NI Agri-Rural Health Forum and the work of Rural Support visit, https://www.ruralsupport.org.uk/what-we-do/support-hub/social-farming-innovation/ni-agri-rural-health-forum/