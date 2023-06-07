Forestry company raise £2,500 for Air Ambulance NI

AN Omagh forestry company have showcased their appreciation for the invaluable work that Air Ambulance NI do by raising £2,500 for the worthy charity.

The money was raised by RJ Woodland Services, who presented the cheque to Air Ambulance NI representatives at the recent Balmoral Show.

Each day, Air Ambulance NI requires fundraising of £6850 to sustain and develop the service.

Ross Jamieson of RJ Woodland Services said that ‘working in forestry means that everyone is well-aware of the potential need for the air ambulance.

“While we all hope never to call upon the doctor and paramedic on board, it’s reassuring to know that they are there for our whole community,” he said.

Kerry Anderson, head of a fundraising from Air Ambulance NI said that it was ‘wonderful’ to see RJ Woodland Services leading the way in the forestry sector in supporting the charity.

“The £2,500 contributed will go a long way in helping the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) reach the next patient,” she said.

“We are encouraging other businesses to support us; whether that is by making a donation, or getting staff together in a fundraising team building event, like our dragon boat race, taking place on Friday, September 15.”

Based in Omagh, RJ Woodland Services provide a complete range of woodland services throughout the North, with clients ranging from farmers to small private landowners, large private estates, public bodies and charities.

RJ Woodland Services Limited offer a comprehensive range of professional services connected to all forms of woodland management.

l More information on Air Ambulance NI can be found at ‘www.airambulanceni.org’.