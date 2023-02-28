This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Gas network finally hooks up to game-changing biomethane

  • 28 February 2023
Gas network finally hooks up to game-changing biomethane
Dungannon energy from waste plant, Granville Eco Park, is set to keep homes warms this winter by turning leftover festive food waste into renewable energy.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 28 February 2023
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY