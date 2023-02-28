Gas network finally hooks up to game-changing biomethane

THE GAS grid in the North is to see an injection of the renewable fuel biomethane for the first time, in what could be a game-changing move for both the agricultural and the energy industries.

Biomethane is a self-sufficient green energy alternative to fossil fuels and is often referred to as ‘renewable natural gas.’ It is produced using various processes such as anaerobic digestion and can be extracted from agricultural residues such as manure and slurry.

For a long time now, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has been among the voices calling for biomethane to be considered as an alternative to fossil fuels.

Last week the UFU welcomed news SGN Natural Gas had teamed up with Granville Eco Park Ltd in Dungannon to see biomethane injected into the gas grid.

Deputy president John McLenaghan said, “The UFU have been lobbying for some time for the introduction of a biomethane injection as it is a locally produced green alternative to imported natural gas.

“Not only is it more sustainable, it also has the potential to help drive lower heating bills. Biomethane is produced on farm through anaerobic digestion demonstrating one of the many ways farmers are critical to the net zero journey.

“We look forward to seeing the benefits to the rural and wider economy.”

With natural gas recommended as a ‘transition fuel’ in the NI Energy Strategy, on the journey to ‘net zero’ carbon emissions, the biomethane announcement has been welcomed across the board as a confidence boost in reaching that aim of net zero.

David Butler from SGN Natural Gas said entering into the agreement with Granville Eco Park was “a monumental day.”

We anticipate that by late 2023, biomethane will begin to be injected into our infrastructure in Dungannon. This will effectively see a 100% renewable energy source flowing through our systems without the need for a consumer to change a single piece of equipment in their home, resulting in a true example of just transitioning into a net zero future.”

Mr Butler added, “This is just the first step for us as a company. We firmly believe that by working together, we can achieve greater success and make tangible progress towards reaching net zero.

“We look forward to combining our expertise and resources with all the necessary stakeholders to create a sustainable solution that has the potential to provide wide-ranging benefits for consumers in Northern Ireland.”

David McKee, chief technical officer for Bio Capital Ltd said they were thrilled to be working with SGN Gas on the project.

“Pioneering ideas such as this will play a key role in realising the ambitions of the Energy Strategy for Northern Ireland,” he said.

Research led by Queen’s University in 2022 found there to be approximately 6000 GWh worth of biomethane in Northern Ireland, which would account for more than 80 per cent of the region’s gas distribution network demand. This means there are considerably greater volumes of the renewable gas available than previously thought.

In addition, using biomethane produced via anaerobic digestion could reduce CO2 emissions in Northern Ireland by an estimated 845,000 tonnes per year.