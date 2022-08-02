Over 280 cattle lost to TB every week say UFU

THE level of TB infection in cattle in the North has reached its highest level in three years with over 280 cattle destroyed each week, the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) has said.

The UFU which represents thousands of farmers, said the disease was taking a tough toll – both financially and emotionally on those farmers affected.

Highlighting the rise in cases, the UFU has urged the Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to progress on the implementation of the Bovine Tuberculosis (TB) Eradication Strategy for Northern Ireland, as current herd incidence now exceeds nine per-cent – the highest level recorded since 2019.

“TB herd incidence rates are still increasing much to the distress of our members, and we met with DAERA officials recently (July 20) to ensure all parties are continuing their efforts to implement the revised TB strategy,” said UFU deputy president John McLenaghan. “While it’s extremely positive that we have this once in a generation opportunity to eradicate TB from Northern Ireland, farmers are and will continue to suffer emotionally and financially until the revised strategy is put in place. We have made such progress up until this point, but we need to keep going to get this over the line.”

The number of reactors removed in the last 12 months now sits at 14,632. This is an increase of 1,425 in the same period last year.

Mr McLenaghan continued, “This plague of a disease is removing more than 280 cattle per week from our industry, before they even have the chance to reach their full production potential. We need everyone in the industry to work together, doing everything in its power to get the revised TB strategy rolled out.

“There is ongoing frustration amongst our membership that controlled herds have a role to play to ease pressure on TB affected herds in similarity to other parts in the UK. It’s essential that DAERA continue to move forward on the development of this and we continue to encourage DAERA to remove TB reactor cattle from herds as promptly as possible after testing.”

Launched in March this year, the Tuberculosis (bTB) Eradication Strategy for Northern Ireland, includes additional cattle measures, action on wildlife, the testing of non-bovines, enhanced bio-security and in the medium term, a review of compensation to farmers for animals removed under the TB Eradication Programme. Speaking at the launch the Agricultural Minister Edwin Poots revealed the annual cost of the TB programme is around £36-£40million, almost half of which is paid in compensation for infected cattle.