Proposed pay increase for agricultural workers

THE Agricultural Wages Board for Northern Ireland has announced proposed increases to the minimum wage rates for agricultural workers.

The Board also proposes to increase existing minimum rates for agricultural workers for all grades by 8.5 per-cent from April 1, 2023.

Therefore, the proposed new rates are:

Advertisement

Minimum rate, applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment – £7.54 per hour; Grade 2 (standard worker) – £8.13 per hour; Grade 3 (lead worker) – £10.16 per hour; Grade 4 (craft grade) – £10.92 per hour; Grade 5 (supervisory grade) – £11.49 per hour; Grade 6 (farm management grade) – £12.48 per hour.

Should the National Minimum Wage or the National Living Wage, as applicable, become higher than the hourly rates set out above then the hourly or other minimum rate will default to the National Minimum Wage or National Living Wage, whichever applies.

Further, the Board propose increasing the accommodation offset by 8.5 per-cent to £51.27 per week.

Additionally, the Board proposes three days bereavement leave following the death of a close family member.

Any objections to the above proposals should be sent to: AWB Secretariat, Second Floor, Jubilee House, 111 Ballykelly Road, Limavady, BT49 9HO, or via email to CorporateSponsorBranch@daera-ni.gov.uk to arrive on or before Friday, March 10.

The Board will meet again on March 16, 2023 to consider any objections to the proposals and may make an Order to give effect to the new rates and other amendments which would come into operation on April 1, 2023.