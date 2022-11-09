Wellbeing event will ‘celebrate’ farmers and their businesses

A SPECIAL event, which will focus on the farm business and how looking after your own wellbeing will allow you and the business to thrive, is set to take place tomorrow (November 10) at the Loughry Campus in Cookstown.

Aptly titled ‘You and Your Farm Business Thriving Together’, the meeting will be hosted by the Northern Ireland Agri-Rural Health Forum, co-ordinated by Rural Support.

The forum brings together key decision-makers in agriculture, public, voluntary, government and related commercial organisations, with an agreed mission to tangibley improve the health and wellbeing of those in the agricultural community in Northern Ireland, through the development of practical and innovative solutions which address emerging trends or issues.

Advertisement

The evening will have guest speakers; a panel discussion; and occupational health workshops to celebrate our farmers and to raise awareness of health and farm business. It will also include a light evening meal and entertainment.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Dr Sam Strain, CEO of Animal Health and Welfare NI.

To find out more information, or register for the event, please contact Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or email info@ruralsupport.org.uk.

To learn more about Rural Support’s programmes and workshops visit their website ‘www.ruralsupport.org.uk’, or contact the Farm Support Unit via their free confidential support line 0800 138 1678, available 9am – 9pm, Monday to Friday for guidance and assistance.

‘You and Your Farm Business Thriving Together’ will take place on Thursday, November 10 at 7pm in the Recreation Centre, Loughry Campus, Cookstown.