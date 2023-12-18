Financial advisor says water charges could sink families

A MAN who helps some of Omagh’s most vulnerable people manage their money has said the introduction of domestic water charges in the North could have a ‘devastating impact’ on local families.

Michael Roddy, a manager at Omagh Independent Advice Services, said he believes there are many households in Omagh – and its surrounding towns, villages and countryside – who simply could not bear the weight of another bill.

However, Mr Roddy also said he thinks it is unlikely that the British Government’s proposed plans to implement independent water rates in the North will go ahead.

As the British Government pursues controversial plans to charge householders water and sewage fees, the Department of Infrastructure recently launched a public consultation process on the matter.

Five potential payment models have so far been proposed, including a flat rate charge for all households, a charge related to the value of a person’s home, and the introduction of water meters.

It is estimated that it would cost £300 million to install water metres on every property across the province and would take considerable time to roll out.

The move comes as part of a wider list of potential revenue raising ideas recently put forward by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris’.

Speaking with the UH earlier this week, Mr Roddy, a man who has provided financial advice to countless local people, discussed the impact water charges could have on local people were they to be brought in.

“Firstly, we must remember that we are still in the early days of a consultation process, so no decisions have been made, nor are they likely to be for quite a long time.

“So, for the moment, all we can do is speculate, however, the bottom line is that, even before the cost of living crisis, additional costs put extra pressure on households. Therefore, yes, water charges would almost certainly make life a bit harder for everyone, especially those on benefits or lower incomes.”

Mr Roddy explained that any introduction of additional water charges would have to be accompanied by support provisions for people who are financially vulnerable.

“There would have to be assistance put in place for people on benefits or lower incomes. Otherwise, there are people who simply could not absorb these extra costs.”

But the Omagh man is hopeful that by the time any decisions are being made, the Stormont Assembly will be restored.

“It will be quite some time before any actual decisions are taken on whether to bring these charges in, by which time I would like to think we would have an Assembly in place who would veto the Secretary of State’s plans.

“But, then again, you just don’t know these days,” said Mr Roddy.

Turning to another hypothetical question, Mr Roddy wondered how the implementation of a separate, distinct water charges would affect people’s standard rates bills.

“We already pay an expensive general rates bill here and that is because our water charges are supposed to be included in that. If an independent water charge was introduced, would our general rates bill be reduced? Or would people in effect be paying double?”

In order for additional water charges to be brought in, it would either have to be approved by a Stormont Executive, or, in its absence on an assembly, the NI Secretary of State.

“Hopefully we will have our MLAs back behind their desks before the time comes for action to be taken on this matter.

“Because, if people were made to take on these extra charges, there is no doubt that for many it could be devastating.”