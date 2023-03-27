Fintona rape trial: Alleged victim takes the stand

THE teenage victim of an alleged sexual attack in a Fintona cemetery car park has broken down in the witness box during intense cross-examination by a defence barrister.

Having waived her right to attend by videolink and not in person, the complainant answered questions relating to the run-up to the alleged incident but became very distressed when pressed on specific intimate details, leading Judge Brian Sherrard to suspend proceedings for the day.

Niall Donnelly (21), from Ecclesville Road, Fintona, is on trial for nine offences comprising two counts of rape, five of sexual assault and single counts each of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He denies all matters, which allegedly occurred on June 3, 2020, when the complainant was 14.

Although initially too scared to speak to police, the complainant reported the matter in 2021 and Donnelly was arrested.

During defence cross-examination, the complainant set out the initial alleged incident, however when questioning became more intense she became distressed.

Judge Sherrard decided to adjourn matters for a short time to allow the complainant to compose herself.

Upon her return, she became overwhelmed following further questioning by the defence barrister.

Judge Sherrard decided to call a halt to proceedings for the day given the complainant’s distress.

At hearing.