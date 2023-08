POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire on the Termon Road, Carrickmore. The fire is believed to have started between midnight and 2am this morning.

If you were in the area between these times and noticed anything suspicious or have dash cam/CCTV footage please make contact with Police on 101 quoting reference 239 of 13/8/23. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111