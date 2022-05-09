Fishing hook removed from swan’s head

A SWAN which was left suffering in Dungannon with a fish hook embedded in its head, has been rescued and treated for its injuries.

It’s understood that a member of the public spotted the stricken bird lying alone in a field for a number of days and realising that the swan was unwell, captured it and brought it into Parklands Vet in Dungannon.

Once inside the surgery, the expert team of vets managed to remove the fly fishing hook from above the swan’s beak. The bird which remained calm throughout its ordeal was later released at Dungannon Park which is home to swans.

A spokesperson for the veterinary practice said, “A big thank you to a member of the general public and the USPCA for bringing this swan into the Dungannon branch to have a sharp fishing hook removed from above its beak. This lovely swan remained calm throughout and has now been released back into its natural habitat.”