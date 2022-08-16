This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Floating protest puts River Blackwater blockage in spotlight

  • 16 August 2022
Floating protest puts River Blackwater blockage in spotlight
Part of the flotilla. IM-8
Michael McGladeBy Michael McGlade - 16 August 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Strabane protesters say ‘We stand behind you Fiona’ Plant machinery stolen in Omagh School’s out for a MEGA summer in Donaghmore Dún Uladh ready to burst into full summer swing

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY