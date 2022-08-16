Floating protest puts River Blackwater blockage in spotlight

A MAJOR build-up of sand and debris which has blocked the barmouth of the River Blackwater was the focus of a second major protest at the weekend.

On Sunday, dozens of boats of all shapes and sizes set sail along one of Tyrone’s most popular waterways to express their frustration with the bloackage, which they believe is hampering the growing tourism sector, as well as posing a risk to emergency response times.

The first protest was held in July last year, but with a lack of progress another protest was organised to maintain the pressure for action.

Gerard McCourt who has been organising the campaign to clear the waterway, also wanted to see navigational markers along the lough shore to prevent damage to boats.

Speaking ahead of the protest, he said, “Over the last 12 months, boats and watersports have really taken off around the lough shore, but everyone is coming up against the same problems, no access to the largest freshwater lake in the British Isles and no navigational markers to keep people out of bother around the lough shore. This cannot be, and should not be allowed to continue.”

As a result of Gerard’s campaign, he managed to get representatives together from the various agencies needed to address the blockage, including the Department for Infrastructure, DAERA, Mid Ulster Council, ABC Council, Lough Neagh Partnership, the Shaftesbury Estate and the National Trust.

But despite assurances that action would be taken, Gerard – who is a fisherman on the lough – is fearful this problem could linger on and on.

For more information on the campaign you can visit the dedicated Facebook page – ‘Dredge the barmouth of blackwater’.