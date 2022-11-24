Foodbank usage surging during cost-of-living crisis

THE cost-of-living crisis means that many more families are having to rely on foodbanks as they struggle to make ends meet with the price of food and utilities skyrocketing.

Foodbanks are saying that, in particular, there has been a steep rise in the number of young working families – where at least one parent is in full-time employment – making use of their services.

Last week, the Trussell Trust, a charity that operates the most foodbanks in Britain, said they had experienced a 191 per-cent surge in usage.

There was also a 36 per-cent increase in requests for food parcels from the group.

Many church groups across all faiths are setting up foodbanks that don’t just give out food, but are also helping people with heating and electricity.

One of the groups that have been helping people in the local community is Reach Foodbank, which was set up by the Life Triumphant Church in the Campsie area of Omagh.

The pastor of the church, Graham McElhinney, said that the need for services like foodbanks locally had increased hugely in the eight years since they started the service.

Speaking to the UlsterHerald, Pastor McElhinney said, “It has been a tough couple of years for people, first with Covid, and now the cost-of-living, with the prices of everything going up.

“We are seeing a lot more working families coming in who do not have enough money to last the month.

“We started out just casually giving food bags out when people needed it and now we are giving out around 109 a month.

“If someone needs a food bag, they can just walk in. We will give anyone food if they need it. However, it is an emergency service.

“We also help people budget and make sure they are getting the correct benefits, and refer them to other services like Omagh Independent Advice Centre or any other help they may need. We work with every agency in town, and can help people in a lot of different situations.”

Pastor McElhinney also said that they will give food to anyone in need from any background or religion.

He added, “You do not have to be a member of the church for us to help you. No matter who you are or what you are, if you need food we will get you food.”

Another group operating a foodbank in the town is Omagh Comunity Church. Its pastor, Tim Shiels, said that they were ‘as busy as ever’ in the run-up to Christmas.

The Community Church has also launched its annual Community Christmas Dinner appeal, which provides a free Christmas dinner for vulnerable and lonely people living in the town.

“We are busy at this time of year. However, couple that with the cost-of-living crisis, and we expect things to be even busier over the Christmas period.”

If you want to donate to either foodbank, you can by dropping of food in person to either of the group churches or send in an online shop. Omagh Community Church keeps an inventory of items they need on their website: omaghcommunitychurch.com.

All financial donations to both groups will be used to feed people or on the upkeep of the buildings.