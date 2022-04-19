Former hotel worker questioned about Michaela McAreavey murder

POLICE investigating the murder of Tyrone teacher Michaela McAreavey are questioning a former hotel worker about the case.

Sandeep Moona, who worked at the hotel in Mauritius where Mrs McAreavey was killed, is not currently under arrest, the BBC reports.

Mr Mooneea was one of two hotel workers acquitted of the murder in 2012.

Authorities have not released details on what Mr Mooneea is being questioned about.

Mrs McAreavey was killed in the Indian Ocean nation while on her honeymoon with husband John McAreavey.

No-one has ever been convicted for the murder.