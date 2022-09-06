Former prisoner unveils new book in Carrickmore

A FORMER prisoner who was a key worker behhind the scenes during the burgeoning peace process was in Carrickmore at the weekend to sign copies of a new book chronicling his life experiences.

Jake MacSiacais has written the autobiography with the original and novel title of ‘Surfing into life on a Bathboard’. The West Belfast man shared a cell with hunger striker, Bobby Sands.

The local launch of the new book took place at the Charm Inn in Carrickmore on Saturday evening.

Jake was invited to Carrickmore to tell his story, and sign copies of the book, by local councillor, Barry McElduff.

The former MP and MLA first met Jake at Queens University, Belfast in 1984 and was impressed by his “intellect, insight and vision”.

His autobiography is the latest publication providing an insight into the Troubles and the peace process which followed by some of those most closely involved.

Danny Morrison, the former Sinn Fein publicity director and author, said the memoir could make for uncomfortable reading because of its honesty and intimacy and the laying bare of a life lived during one of the longest-running conflicts of the late 20th century.

“Jake played an important part as a Republican spokesperson, grappling with the compromises involved in ceasefires and peacebuilding,” Mr Morrison said.