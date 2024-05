The North’s First Minister has said she is ‘delighted’ that an ex-nursing chief from Carrickmore has put her name forward as a Sinn Féin candidate for the Fermanagh South Tyrone constituency in the upcoming general election.

Michelle O’Neill described the outgoing General Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Professor Pat Cullen, as a ‘formidable leader’.

Ms O’Neill, who is Sinn Féin’s vice-president, said, “She is a strong and fearless advocate for social justice with a proven track record of delivery for over half-a-million nursing staff.

“She has worked on the coal face of our health service for almost 40 years as a nurse and has played a key role in the development of nursing across these islands.

“As General Secretary of the Royal Colleges of Nurses (RCN), she has been a leading voice in championing fair pay and conditions for our hard-working nurses and healthcare workers.

“Having known and worked closely with Pat Cullen for many years. I know that she will bring the same grit, determination and leadership qualities as MP for the people of Fermanagh and South Tyrone.”

The First Minister added, “Pat will provide strong leadership and be a voice for positive change. She brings a fierce determination and a solid commitment to build a new and better future for all.”