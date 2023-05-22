Four people injured in Castlederg collision

Police are appealing for information after four people were hospitalised following a crash in Castlederg in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At around 3:30am, Police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Strabane Road area of the town.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to they injuries sustained.

PSNI Inspector Campbell said, “At approximately 3.30am we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Strabane Road area.

“Four people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV or dash cam that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 294 of 21/05/23.”

The road has since reopened.