Funeral hears of ‘remarkable young man’

MOURNERS at the funeral for the young Omagh man who died following an allergic reaction, have heard of a “remarkable” person.

Jakub Bednarz (21), originally from Poland but who had been living locally since he was a two-year-old, suffered the severe reaction from something he ate on March 25 and due to complications, spent the last month in intensive care. He passed away on Friday.

On Sunday his Requiem Mass heard of a “genuine young gentleman” whose heart was filled with love.

“This is a hard day for you,” parish priest at Christ the King Church, Strathroy, Fr Kevin McElhennon admitted to those gathered. He further acknowledged the “terrible grief,” being suffered by Jakub’s family and his many friends in Omagh, Belfast and Poland.

A former Christian Brothers Grammar School student in Omagh, Jakub had been due to graduate in Music and Audio Production from Queen’s University, Belfast in just a matter of weeks.

“When you speak about your son, you speak about him as the great gift God gave you…” Fr McElhennon addressed the family.

“Your words and also the words that have been spoken for Jakob these past few weeks since he fell ill and the tributes… all speak of a remarkable young man.”

Remarking that Jakub had touched the lives of so many people, Fr McElhennon said that he too was privileged to have known him.

“I had the great pleasure of knowing Jakub,” the priest said. “I met him many times (and) I can say that Jakub was indeed… a genuine young gentleman.

“A very genuine young man, who was gracious, warm and charming… polite and courteous; a young man who radiated such an exceptional degree of maturity and wisdom for his young years.”

He added, “You knew that whatever he went on to do in his life, he would do well and leave a mark on the world…

“We are all the poorer for having lost Jakub so suddenly and at such a young age.”

A spokesperson for the CBS in Omagh also paid a heartfelt tribute to their former student.

“He was a diligent, determined and conscientious pupil with an infectious and engaging warmth that made him extremely popular with his peers and staff alike,” they said. “He was sincere, good-natured and always generous with his time, voluntarily assisting at many school events over those seven years.

“As a school community we pray for the repose of Jakub’s soul and extend our deepest sympathies to Jakub’s family at this very difficult time.

“His gentle and unassuming nature will ensure that he will always be remembered with great fondness and affection by all of us who knew him.”