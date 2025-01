JOHN Coyle (pictured), a well-known and popular figure throughout the Strabane community and renowned for his humour, storytelling, and friendship, was laid to rest last week following his passing.

Mr Coyle died at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry. He was a much-loved father of six and the grandfather of 16 and was best-known locally for being the proprietor of the Prospect Bar outside Strabane. He first took over the bar in 1965.

At his funeral, which took place at St Mary’s Church, Melmount, Mr Coyle was described as a great storyteller who was always up for making people laugh.

Speaking at his funeral mass on last week, John’s granddaughter Chanelle gave the eulogy in the way of a poem, stating that every moment spent with her beloved grandfather was a ‘pleasure.’

“In 1965 Granda took over the Prospect Bar and made lifelong friends. He always had a story to tell and a joke to say and was always there behind the bar with pipe in hand,” said Chanelle.

“We would go on road trips in the summer, all of the children and grandchildren, and every moment with Granda was always a pleasure. He loved the news and horse racing, and I know he had a life well spent.”

She added, “My grandmother Kathleen died in 2010, and I know that they are together now, waltzing hand in hand. Granda lived a life well spent and now our dear John is in his eternal resting place.”

Before to his tenure at the Prospect Bar Mr Coyle had already lived a full life marrying his beloved wife Kathleen. In his younger years he also worked in Scotland and England before returning home to Strabane in the early 1960s and working in a local mill.

In 1963 his life changed forever when he broke his back, and two years later he took over the Prospect Bar. Mr Coyle raised his family in a home next to the bar up until 1980, when the family moved back to Strabane, where they lived on the Ballycolman Road.

John Coyle was buried at St Columba’s Cemetery, Doneyloop, and he is remembered by his children Majella, Sean, Martin, Catherine, Adele and Cynthia along with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and wider family circle.