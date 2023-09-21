Further arrest in Caldwell attempted murder investigation

DETECTIVES investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell outside Omagh earlier this year have made a further arrest this morning.

A 23-year-old man has been detained in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack on the off-duty police officer (pictured above) , which occurred at Youth Sport Omagh complex on February 22.

“The man was arrested in Derry under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning,” a PSNI spokesperson said.