Futher arrest made following Omagh shooting

DETECTIVES made a further arrest this morning as part of the ongoing investigation into the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer outside Omagh a month ago.

The 36-year-old man was arrested in Derry in connection with the claim of responsibility made after the gun attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell at Youth Sport Omagh on February 22.

The man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property in Derry/Londonderry earlier today.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said, “This activity shows our continued commitment to targeting the activities of the New IRA. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their patience and continued support, and assure them we will continue to listen to and act on any information they provide us.

“Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.”