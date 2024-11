GAA president Jarlath Burns was the guest speaker at the inaugural Red Hand Business Club event, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, held at the Garvaghey Centre.

The assembled guests also heard from a range of speakers across sports and business in a panel discussion, which featured Niall Devlin, Head of Business Banking NI at Bank of Ireland, Roisin Shanks, partner with EY, and Darragh Cullen, Edge Innovate managing director, all expertly managed by event host Lynette Fay.

The Red Hand Business Club is the latest initiative from Tyrone GAA bringing together local business people to network and learn from experts across the business and sporting world, and it reflects the strong connection and interest in sports and business performance.

Martin Haughey, Club Tyrone chair, said, “The Red Hand Business Club has been established to build on the strong foundations established by Club Tyrone to connect with local business and establish long-term relationships.

“We’re grateful to Bank of Ireland for supporting the inaugural Business Club event. The link between the county and business community is critical as we continue to invest in our inter-county teams and academy squads, support our clubs and help develop state-of-the-art facilities.”

Mr Devlin, Head of Business Banking NI at Bank of Ireland UK, said, “At Bank of Ireland we work hard to be a trusted partner to our customers and that means providing value beyond financial products and services.

“That’s why we are delighted to work with Tyrone GAA and the Red Hand Business Club which provides a unique local networking event where local businesses can connect, share best practice and hear new insights from business and sports leaders who can offer new and

fresh perspectives.”

l To find out more about the Red Hand Business Club, please contact Club Tyrone at club.tyrone@gaa.ie.