IT was a day of mixed emotions for pupils and staff of Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh as they said goodbye to their old building in Ballycolman before taking part in a cavalcade to their new school build on Strahan’s Road.

Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh had called the Ballycolman home since 2001 and yesterday pupils and staff paid an fond farewell to the estate.

The new state-of-the-art school building on Strahan’s Road opens a new chapter in the school’s history.

Speaking to the Chronicle orincipal of Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh, Maire Nic Dhochartaigh said that both staff and

pupils were excited at the prospect of using the new building facilies.

Ms Dhochartaigh said, “The pupils were so excited to see their new school and all the amazing facilities it has.

“The new building has amazing views to both Donegal and Derry City and it is a very bright and modern building. There is a slight twinge of sadness saying goodbye to our old building and closing that chapter of the school’s history.”

She added, “The new building is a great reward to all the amazing staff who’ve worked in the school over the years along with all the people in Strabane who have supported the school.

“A lack of funds, no teachers and no pupils did not deter the hard-working individuals involved in the setting up of the school in 1997 and we would not be here today without the financial help the local community gave us. The school only received government funding in 2007 and the status of Naíscoil an tSratha Báin changed from voluntary nursery to statutory nursery.

”This meant that the Naíscoil was in receipt of government funding and put Irish medium nursery education on equal footing with our English medium counterparts.

“So without the generosity of the people of Strabane the school may not exist now.”