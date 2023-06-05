Galbally man’s impassioned plea to public inquiry

A GALBALLY man whose sister was tragically killed in a road traffic collision on the M1 at Christmas last year has issued an impassioned plea for the A5 dual-carriageway to go ahead.

Fergal McDonnell currently operates Barrack Hill Quarries which supplies aggregate to a range of companies across Tyrone and beyond. It also provides haulage solutions to some of the major engineering firms in the county.

His sister, Imelda Quinn, was killed in a one-vehicle road-traffic collision on the M1 on Boxing Day.

Mr McDonnell told the inquiry of the difficulties with transporting heavy loads along the existing A5 and highlighted the devastating impact that her death has had on their family.

“We would not be in business only for John Finlay been killed in a car accident and I take no pleasure from that story. When he died he had 650 people working for him,” he said.

“My aunt was killed on the A5 at Foyle Meats more than 40 years ago. I have watched my mother live with that for all that time. We travel that road every day and I had a lifelong friend, Shane Rafferty, killed at Tullyvar at the exact same junction as the people from Strabane.

“My youngest sister was killed on Boxing Day after turning 40 on Christmas Day. Whilst it wasn’t on the A5, it has the same grief.

“My mother asked me why don’t I get some of the objectors to visit our graveyard. It’s something I’d be open to because maybe they’d be a little less focused on the piece of land. I’ve a sister who’s not taking (up) a lot of land at the moment – less than a single bed. Our lives have been changed forever.”

Mr McDonnell also highlighted the key role played by the engineering sector in Tyrone, and the need to take its needs into account when planning the future of the A5.

“I would urge the Commissioners to drill a little more into the Tyrone engineering sector. It is vital to this area, and there is a unique work ethic. We have an attitude of getting things done,” he said.

“Heavy haulage is critical to this part of the country. For us, a dual-carriageway is a no-brainer.

“We go into Ballymacilroy Hill carrying 80 or 90 ton. We are doing six miles per hour going up there. This ‘2+1’ is nonsense. Every day in Omagh we’re going down that road and take 30 loads out of the town every week.”