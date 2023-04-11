‘Garden of Reflection’ opens in local cemetery

A ‘GARDEN of Reflection’ has been opened at Greenhill Cemetery in Omagh. Plans for the garden were approved by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) after an initial request from local representatives of SANDS Northern Ireland, a leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

FODC chair, Cllr Barry McElduff, said, “I am pleased that the council has developed a Garden of Reflection in Omagh.

“This quiet area in Greenhill will provide a space where those who have been bereaved can take some quiet to themselves to reflect and remember their loved ones.

“I commend the council’s Horticulture, Cemeteries and Parks, Estates and Property Teams for the manner in which they have sensitively created the garden.”

The garden includes a range of plants and trees which will mature over time, enhancing the peace and tranquillity of these spaces, and seating and benches for family, friends and visitors to the cemeteries to rest and reflect, amplifying the overall character of Greenhill Cemetery.