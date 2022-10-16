Gerarda, Margaret and Heather recall the fab shows of yesteryear

This week, Sweet Omagh Town continues its special series of interviews into Omagh’s rich history of musical talent as part of the Omagh Music Festival 2022.

In this episode, Gerarda McCann speaks to Margaret Mitchell and Heather Patterson about their association with the Omagh Music Society.

Both Margaret and Heather, along with Gerarda’s mum, were founder members of the Society, and they discuss some of the fabulous shows and performances they have been involved with through the years. This is a wonderful interview, with some great memories shared.

Advertisement

You can find this episode on Sweet Omagh Town’s Facebook page or YouTube channel – just search for ‘Sweet Omagh Town Internet Radio’.

And indeed, the entire back catalogue of interviews is also there to listen to for free, so please like, subscribe, share and enjoy.

These interviews have been kindly commissioned by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.