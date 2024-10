A LOCAL fundraising group is calling for walkers to join them on a sponsored climb up Knockavoe mountain this Saturday (October 26).

Strictly By M Dancin organise an annual fundraising campaign for local charities and the climb is one part of it.

Paul Mullen from Strictly By M Dancin explained, “We introduced the climb during Covid because our dancing (fundraiser) was restricted. It took off that year and it’s been growing since, and we have decided to keep it going so we now do it annually; this is our fifth year going up the mountain.

“We are calling for walkers to come and join us and all are very welcome. It’s a lovely walk and it has turned into more of a family day out. We have already signed up about 50 people up of all ages from the very young to the not so young.

“All funds that are raised will go to over 15 local charities. The money raised will be divided out just before Christmas at the end of this year’s fundraising campaign and we will do it all over again next year.”

There will be various other events in the 2024 campaign including a big country music night on Wednesday November 13 at St Patricks Hall, Strabane. ‘Another Evening with the Stars’ will feature several performers like Robert Mizzell, John McNicholl and Ryan Lynch to name a few.

l Details of the Knockavoe mountain climb and other fundraising events can be found on the group’s Facebook page.