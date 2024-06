A YOUNG girl was injured in a ‘hit-and-run’ collision in Omagh yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.

Police say the victim was out walking between 4.10pm and 4.15pm on the Glencam Road, when she was struck by a blue car, suffering an injury to her ankle.

A PSNI spokesperson added, “If you were in the area and saw anything or have Dash Cam that shows the incident please contact police on 101, quoting CC1474 23/06/24.”