Grange Park Destination Play Park officially opens in Omagh

Following months of anticipation, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is pleased to announce that Grange Park ‘Destination Play Park’ will officially open to the public on Friday October 28 2022.

The development project, which was supported by the main contractor, Garden Escapes, has led to the transformation of the former play park, into a state-of-the-art, inclusive ‘destination play park’ and represents another stepping stone in the Council’s ambitious Play Park Strategy for the district.

The new play park has been redeveloped around the theme of ‘bridges and spires’, reflecting the landscape and heritage of Omagh and also includes specialised inclusive play equipment as well as a sensory garden. It is situated against the backdrop of mature trees, a wildflower meadow and a tree trail which will offer enhanced play value and ensure the natural environment is maintained.

Speaking about the redevelopment works, the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said, “I am delighted that the works on the Grange Park destination play park are now complete. Residents and visitors alike will be able to enjoy this fantastic new facility over the half-term holidays and long in to the future.

“The new play park provides an exciting, fun, inclusive, accessible and safe place for parents and children of all abilities. The integration of the green space and the theme of bridges and spires will help to ensure the outstanding and culturally rich environment is cherished, sustainably managed and appropriately accessible.

“The Council is committed to improving the health and well-being of our residents and recognises the benefits of play in supporting those outcomes. The new Grange Park Destination Play Park will have a positive impact on the lives of our young people. I am confident that it will be a place of much fun for many children, young people and families in the years to come.”

Recognising that the “key stakeholders” in this project are children and young people, the Council was particularly delighted to welcome representatives from a number of local primary schools in Omagh to a VIP Play day in advance of the official opening, providing some of the pupils the opportunity to be the first to try out the new play park!

Further enhancement works which are planned for the future as part of the wider development of the park include the provision of new toilet facilities and a pedestrian crossing.