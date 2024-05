GROUPS across Tyrone have shared in National Lottery funding aiming to deliver vital activities to local people to reduce isolation and build connections.

This is part of wider announcement of over £10.5 million across the North.

Benefiting from the funding announcement is the An Creagán Centre, near Omagh, which is using an £11,100 grant to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Advertisement

The project will bring the community together with family fun days and develop an exhibition trail in their community garden displaying information on the history of the group.

Caitriona McDermott, the assistant manager at An Creagán, said, “We are pleased to announce that we have received funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. This financial support will enable us to undertake improvements and enhancements to our community gardens, fostering an inviting and dynamic environment for all members of our community.

“Our family events will provide opportunities for individuals of all ages to gather and enjoy the outdoor spaces that An Creagán has to offer. As we embark on this project during our 30th anniversary year, we extend our sincere appreciation to The National Lottery Community Fund and its contributors for their invaluable support in bringing our vision to life.”

Meanwhile, Willowbank Limited, based in Dungannon, are using a £19,270 grant over one year to run weekly activities for young people with learning disabilities and sensory impairments.

Confidence

The project will provide volunteering opportunities in their charity shop, gardening activities and mentoring to build confidence and skills to seek employment.

Advertisement

Kathleen Lappin, Day Care Manager, Willowbank Limited, said, “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund which will enable us to enhance our programme of activities for adults with physical disabilities in the Dungannon area.”

Other organisations being funded include Caledon Open Door Club, Creggan Community Association, Dungannon Silver Band, Galbally Youth Association, O4O Cookstown Ltd, Ogras Youth Club, Omagh Womens Aid and The Hospital Road Retirement Club.

For more information on National Lottery funding, visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/ northern-ireland.