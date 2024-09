THREE local ‘Hallions’ will soon be putting their pedals to the metal and embarking on a journey of more than 700-miles across the length and breadth of Ireland in aid of a Tyrone mental health charity.

Denver Rafferty, Shane McGirr, and Baskin Hassard, along with their hooligan support team, are getting geared up for the ‘Hallions on Tour 2024’, which takes place from September 13 to September 15 in recognition of ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’.

This remarkable journey will see the trio travel through all 32 counties on the island of Ireland, riding small bikes, all in aid of the Niamh Louise Foundation – a charity, based in Dungannon, dedicated to suicide and self-harm prevention and mental health support.

Kicking off in Dungannon tomorrow (Friday) morning, the Hallions will be putting their endurance, camaraderie, and sheer determination to the test – with, perhaps, the odd hanlin’ along the way!

Speaking to the UH, Denver Rafferty said that the trio are ‘thrilled’ to embark on this adventure for such a worthy cause.

Mental health is a topic that touches everyone’s lives, and we hope our journey will shine a light on the incredible work of the Niamh Louise Foundation,” he said. “Every mile we ride is for those who need support, understanding, and a reminder that they are not alone.”

Jolene Farrell, committee chairperson of the Niamh Louise Foundation said that the epic adventure will raise much-needed funds and vital awareness of the charity.

“We are delighted that the Hallions have decided to raise money for the foundation,” she said. “Their journey will not only raise essential funds but also highlight the importance of mental health support across Ireland.

“We are incredibly grateful for their support and wish them a safe and successful tour.”

l Join Hallions, Denver Rafferty, Shane McGirr, and Baskin Hassard, as they embark on an extraordinary journey for an extraordinary cause by following their progress on tour by using the hashtag #HallionsOnTour2024, and make donations through their dedicated fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/hallions-on-tour-2024.

l Every contribution, no matter how small, will help the Niamh Louise Foundation continue their vital work in providing life-saving services. Together, let’s make a difference , one mile at a time.