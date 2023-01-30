Health workers strike across Tyrone

HEALTH workers from NIPSA, UNISON and Unite took to the picket lines across Tyrone last Thursday to protest once again over pay and working conditions.

Union members set up stands and banners at the entrance of Omagh Hospital, with beeps of support coming from passing traffic. Ambulance workers were also on strike while still providing call-outs to those in need, parking their ambulances and cars at the front of the hospital.

Speaking at the picket line in Omagh, John Gillespie, who represents NIPSA, told the Herald, “The staff are here for three primary reasons… one for pay but, moreover than that, they are striking for safe staffing levels and what it takes to operate our health service safely.

“NIPSA’s focus is about mileage, because in the large, rural counties of Tyrone and Fermanagh, with the cost-of-living crisis, it costs the workers more to run their cars for work than they get from it.”

Mr Gillespie explained that, after travelling 3,500 miles, the amount NHS workers can claim per mile drops to 20p.

He said, “Because locally is such a large area, people get to that limit quickly. So, on top of tax and insurance, people are actually losing money.”

Also in attendance at the strike was UUP councillor Matthew Bell, who was showing his support for the health workers on the picket line.

Cllr Bell said “I’m out today outside Omagh Hospital supporting pay rises for our healthcare staff. We’re all suffering through the ‘cost-of-living’ crisis at the moment but no more than our health workers who were at the front line all over Covid and I now think it’s only right that we are out here today supporting them.”

The health workers stood outside the hospital from 10am to 4pm last Thursday, serving hot food and beverages to all those out on strike.