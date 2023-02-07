Omagh cancer survivor urges people to attend cancer screenings

WHEN Omagh woman Marian McIvor found a lump on her breast in September 2016, she said she was ‘terrified’.

After discovering the lump, Marian decided to attend a mobile cancer screening facility that was parked outside Omagh Library at the time.

Two weeks later, she received a letter that told her to attend Altnegelvin Hospital in Derry.

Marian said she was given the ‘shock of her life’ when doctors told her that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Marian, who worked at the Ulster American Folk Park, dreaded the thought of her treatment.

Speaking to the UH last week, ahead of World Cancer Day on Saturday, Marian said, “I was terrified when I first heard the news.

“I think everybody is when they find out that they have cancer.

“I was told that I would need a partial mastectomy, and would also need extensive treatment afterwards. I was lucky, though, in that just a week later, I was scheduled for the operation.”

Marian was relieved to find out that she would not need chemotherapy.

However, she was told that she would need 25 doses of radiotherapy. This would be given to her over a five week period at the City Hospital in Belfast.

Marian was, at first, daunted at the idea of travelling from Omagh to Belfast 25 times over five weeks.

She got in contact with Care for Cancer, who helped to organise a driver, and said they would support Marian through her entire treatment.

“Care for Cancer in Omagh has been absolutely fantastic to me,” she said. “It’s hard to find the words that would express just how good they are to so many people in the community.”

One year after Marian’s initial treatment, she returned to Altnegelvin, and was given a ‘hammer blow‘ when doctors told her that they had discovered cancer in the tissue of her other breast.

Marian was given a full mastectomy later that year (in 2017).

She still takes medication to prevent other forms of cancer from returning.

Marian has urged anyone who finds a lump to get it checked as soon as they can.

She also said it is ‘extremely important’ for people to check themselves for lumps regularly.

“I would tell people to go checked as often as they can.

“My second cancer did not show as a lump, and the only way it could’ve been found was from a screening at Altnagelvin. I’m glad I was called to attend that day.”

Marian has expressed her heartfelt thanks to Care for Cancer and the staff at both Altnegelvin Hospital and Belfast City.