THE Ulster Architectural Heritage (UAH) have lodged an objection to the proposed demolition of an historic building in Cookstown.

No 6 Loy Street in the town is an attached three-storey former house which was built in the 1860s and later used as a police barracks until the 1970s.

In January, it was announced that permission would be sought to demolish the building to make way for a new apartment and office building facing the street, with a residential development at the back.

The UAH, however, has labelled this proposal as ‘alarming’ and expressed strong opposition.

“This structure was added to the heritage at risk register in 2023, and despite being an ‘unlisted’ building, it has evident architectural style and detailing,” said heritage projects officer Sebastian Graham. “It is significant to Cookstown and is externally an attractive building that could have many end uses.”

Mr Graham emphasised that demolishing the building would harm Cookstown’s established streetscapes and its designation as an ‘Area of Townscape Character’.

He added, “Demolition to open up access to Cookstown’s ‘long gardens’ would degrade the town of its history, and, again, destroy its streetscape. There should be greater emphasis on reusing the vacant building stock that there is in the town instead of erecting densely-populated housing on green space.”

Conversely, a design and planning statement by Les Ross Planning in Cookstown argued that any new development must respect the established character and setting of nearby listed buildings. They also noted that the building has been unused for a significant period due to structural problems, rendering it unsafe for occupation.