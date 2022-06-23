Holy Family PS, Omagh, compelete ‘mini-marathon’

FOR the first time ever, energetic pupils at Holy Family PS in Omagh have been taking part in a ‘mini-marathon’ to raise money to buy interactive whiteboards for all classrooms.

The children are due to complete their athletic efforts tomorrow (Friday) and to mark the occasion Holy Family PS is holding a family fun evening.

With an extensive repertoire of family-friendly activities, the kids are sure to have a blast!

Coinciding with the end of the school year, the pupils can celebrate the accomplishment of completing the ‘mini marathon’ to help the school raise funds, as well as rejoice at the arrival of the summer holidays.

This exciting affair is occurring from 6pm to 9pm. It will be a brilliant way for the school to kick-start the holidays as well as help raise money for the interactive whiteboards.

The pupils have certainly played their part in the fundraising by taking part in the ‘mini-marathon’.

Tomorrow evening, there will be bouncy castles, a petting farm, live entertainment, hot food, ice cream, as well as an abundance of other delightful activities for your kids to enjoy.

There will also be a raffle with prizes totalling over £1,000.