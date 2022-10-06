Housing association makes statement on new Strabane apartments

After months of fervent speculation, the housing association responsible for the allocation of flats at a new town centre development, has moved to ‘categorically confirm’ that the apartments will not be used as a ‘halfway house’ or ‘bail drop’ for convicted criminals.

Ark Housing, which has its headquarters in Belfast, had previously issued somewhat ambiguous information which indicated that the flats would not be ‘specially’ given over to ex-prisoners or prisoners remanded on bail.

Many locals remembered the lengthy debacle which played out in Newtownstewart prior to the pandemic, where criminals were being re-housed in a hotel, the result of which was a significant rise in incidents of criminality and antisocial behaviour.

“I can categorically confirm that the rumours are absolutely unfounded,” Jim McShane, chief executive of Ark Housing told this newspaper.

“Ark will not be using the flats for bail drop purposes. The flats are fit for single people and couples on a permanent basis, and will be allocated according to those criteria.”

“Allocation of the flats will come through the common waiting list to which both the Housing Executive and housing associations like us have access. Who gets the accommodation is determined by who has the most pressing need, and the most points when assessed.”

Mr McShane went on to say that it was important to put ‘to bed’ any rumours about homing ex-prisoners. He also noted that the allocation of the apartments will begin in the coming weeks.

“There is a very pressing need for social housing across the board, but especially in Strabane, and this £1.4million development, in conjunction with the Department for Communities, will go some way to alleviating a crisis which has seen so many people in severe housing stress.”

He continued, “I am aware of the damage such rumours can cause, and I feel that it is vital we put those rumours to bed so that people don’t feel the need to be concerned, and it doesn’t raise the potential that people may be targeted over falsehoods.

“The allocation of these new homes will commence over the coming weeks, and anyone interested in being considered for one, but are not yet registered on the Housing Executive’s waiting-list, should contact Ark Housing Association on 02890752310 or by email at ‘info@arkhousing.co.uk’, and a member of our team would be delighted assist you in your application process.”

Also commenting, Cllr Raymond Barr was delighted with the confirmation from Ark. However his response was tinged with apprehension.

“It goes without saying that I am very pleased the flats in question will not be used for housing prisoners,” he said. “The prospect of prisoners being brought into our town was one that didn’t fill me with hope. However, I would still like clarification on who exactly will be getting them.

“If it works out that people from the local area get the flats then great, but at the moment, I am not convinced. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s how it works out.”