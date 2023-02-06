Housing plan for former police station in Fintona

FIVE new homes are to be constructed on the site of the former Fintona PSNI station.

Planning approval is being sought for four detached and one semi-detached property for the prominent site on the Tattymoyle Road in the town.

It is now over a decade since the PSNI station was deemed to have been surplus to requirements.

The site is centrally located within the town centre, and is opposite the Centra supermarket store.

Local residents have been notified in relation to the application, which is the renewal of a separate and earlier plan for the development of the site stretching back around seven years.

in January 1994, the station was targeted by a mortar-bomb attack.

The property was sold around ten years ago and has been vacant ever since. The planning application has been submitted to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council who will now have to decide whether or not to give the plan for five new homes approval.