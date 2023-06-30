Hundreds attend third anniversary vigil for Noah

HUNREDS of people from near and far descended on Strabane on Tuesday evening to mark the third anniversary of the death and disappearance of Noah Donohoe.

Noah (14), whose mother and family are originally from Lisnafin, was found dead three years ago on Tuesday. He disappeared on June 21 2020 and after six days of searching his naked body was discovered in a storm drain in north Belfast.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of drowning. However the family have since mounted a campaign calling for more clarity around the investigation as they believe many questions remain unanswered.

On Tuesday supporters of Noah’s family, known as ‘Noah’s Army’, came from Belfast, Lurgan and Derry to join a multitude of Strabane residents as they gathered to remember him at the Tinnies.

Speakers at the vigil included local councillors Paul Gallagher and Raymond Barr, and People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, whilst local singer Brian Hasson performed a rendition of ‘What A Wonderful World’.

All three of the speakers were highly critical of how the authorities have handled the case up till now.

In his speech, a clearly emotional Raymond Barr took aim at the ‘police incompetence’ which he said has blighted the investigation.

“Questions need to be asked, especially, why were the police so incompetent in their investigation? I didn’t think it was possible for any police force to show such levels of incompetence yet here we are. I believe it to be the case that the PSNI did not do certain things or ask certain questions because they were already aware of the answers.

“Obstacles put in (Noah’s mum) Fiona’s way for answers… and withheld CCTV footage have put her through hell. We are here tonight to reaffirm our support for Fiona and Noah in the fight for truth and justice.”

He continued, “Why is there more interest in suppressing evidence rather than uncovering it? It seems that people can be pulled off the street, murdered, and no-one will do a thing about it; a throwback to the policing tactics of the ‘70s and ‘80s.”

Cllr Paul Gallagher echoed Cllr Barr’s sentiments, calling it a “testament to the people of Strabane” that so many came out to mark Noah’s anniversary. He said that Noah’s Army “won’t accept the narrative given” adding, “Fiona won’t get peace without justice, or justice without the truth, and we demand the truth.”

Also noted on Tuesday were the obstalces to the truth which have, allegedly, been put in place by the government. Former Secretary of State Shailesh Vara signed a Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate ensuring that vital evidence pertaining to Noah’s death could be concealed.

Conversely, investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre uncovered CCTV evidence of Noah on the morning of his disappearance. Mr Macintyre is now crowd funding an investigation and documentary into Noah’s death with the current total standing at £80,376.

Also speaking at the vigil, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll called for transparency.

“It’s taken an army of people from all across the North to demand the truth and justice to which they are entitled. We are all asking for transparency but there’s been a lot of shadiness and I don’t believe justice has been carried out. We have a duty to stand by the family.”