Hundreds expected at anti-monarchy rally in Strabane/Lifford

HUNDREDS of people are expected to attend an anti-monarchy rally, due to take place on Lifford Bridge next month.

The rally, organised by the all-island 1916 Societies, will happen at the same time as the coronation of King Charles III and is seen as a symbolic act in protest at the on-going presence of British authority in the North.

National chairman of the 1916 Societies Frankie Quinn, explained, “We are an independent separatist organisation opposed to the monarchy. The aim of the protest that day is two-fold; one to expose the illegal border in Ireland and the other to oppose the monarchy, especially as the person being crowned is commander-in-chief of the Parachute Regiment, a regime which murdered innocent civilians in Derry in 1972 and throughout the Troubles.

“The 1916 Societies are a growing organisation with branches all over Ireland, America, Australia and Europe. We are not involved in militarism of any kind but act political in our stance. We believe in ‘One Ireland, One Vote’ and it is our mission to bring about a free and partition-less Ireland for everyone.”

He continued, “Of course this protest is largely symbolic, all protests are until they actually achieve what they set out to do. In the past we have had huge numbers at protests held on Lifford bridge, ranging in the hundreds and we fully expect the same this time and everyone is welcome. That great patriot James Connolly once spoke of ‘no Irish voice being raised in protest’, we will ensure that many an Irish voice is raised on that day in protest at the coronation, partition and British rule in Ireland.”

The Anti-Monarchy Rally will take place on May 6 from 12 noon on Lifford Bridge.