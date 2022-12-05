Hundreds gather for SWAH meeting

HUNDREDS of people turned out to the Lakeland Forum on Friday evening to show their support in the bid to save the SWAH services in Enniskillen.

The demonstration was aimed at showing the Western Trust that local people would not accept the withdrawal of live-saving emergency surgery from the South West Acute Hospital.

Friday evening’s well-supported rally came on the back of an emotional demonstration at the SWAH on Saturday of last week, when a large crowd gathered at the hospital to form a ‘ring of steel.’

Both events were organised by community campaign group Save Our Acute Services.

Speaking last week, chief organiser with the campaign group, Dylan Quinn said, “Our role is to keep this going, but the politicians are the ones that can make the difference.”