A PACKED congregation gathered in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh on Tuesday to mark 125 years since Mass was first celebrated in the iconic building.

Archbishop of Armagh, Eamon Martin, was the main celebrant at the anniversary of the dedication of the historic church, which took place on May 28, 1899.

Hundreds of people from throughout the Drumragh Parish, as well as further afield, have been taking part in special events marking the significant milestone.

In his homily, Archbishop Martin recounted how over the years many people from Omagh had spoken to him about their pride in the Sacred Heart Church.

He described it as such an iconic building in the heart of the town.

“The people who planned and built this Church of the Sacred Heart were singers of hope in their time. Can you just imagine the positive impact that this church would have had when it opened in 1899 with its two spires reaching heavenwards?” he said.

“I believe that the beauty of this holy place has stood the test of time. The Sacred Heart Church has become a constant beating heart of prayer and God’s presence for Omagh and the surrounding area.

“Over the years many people have shared with me their great pride and affection for this great church which is such an iconic symbol of hope, faith and love.”

Archbishop Martin recounted how the late Fr Kevin Mullan had encouraged him in his first appointment in Pennyburn in Derry, and given him confidence. He also recalled how another Omagh priest, Fr Aidan Mullan, had also mentored to him as a teenager, helping to his discern his vocation to the priesthood.

“I have learned from many about the strong and vibrant parish community which has grown here down through the years,” he added.

“It was very fitting that this church was named for the Sacred Heart, only 25 years after Ireland was consecrated to the Sacred Heart and how it was dedicated on Trinity Sunday. I think of all the very happy and joyful moments which have taken place in this church.

“Down the years there were also of course many sad and tragic moments, and on August 15, 1998, when the twin spires called people to comfort and consolation amidst horrific scenes of destruction and carnage and when the dying were annointed of Trinitarian words of farewell.”

The Archbishop said that the spires spoke to him of the beauty of the unexpected, and that everyone could join in being singers of hope and love in a world where there is too much violence and grief.