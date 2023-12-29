NORMAN Todd, a 69-year-old from Fyfin near Victoria Bridge, has defied overwhelming odds, showcasing an indomitable spirit in his journey from a life-altering farm accident to a remarkable recovery.

In November 2018, Norman experienced a traumatic farm accident that left him with severe injuries to both legs, with medics painting a bleak picture of his future mobility.

However, he refused to be defined by this prognosis.

Advertisement

“Physios told me I would never walk again,” Norman recollected.

“I could have accepted that and stayed in bed, but I made a choice that I wasn’t going to let it happen.”

Throughout his challenging rehabilitation, marked by the unexpected hurdles of the Covid-19 pandemic and a complex hip replacement in 2022, Norman’s commitment never wavered.

Guided by Sean Hargan, a coordinator with the ‘Move More’ programme,, he embraced a regimen of rigorous fitness and mobility exercises.

“I’ve had my setbacks,” Norman admitted candidly, “but for me, the key is you have to keep at it every day. If you don’t move, it won’t happen.”

Norman’s association with the Macmillan Move More initiative, which he had previously engaged with after recovering from prostate cancer in 2011, played a pivotal role in his journey.

Reflecting on the programme’s impact, he stated, “An active mind and body is what it’s all about.

Advertisement

“If you are physically fit, it gives you the best possible chance of recovery, no matter what the setback is.”

With the help of an adapted car, Norman navigated his way around Ireland, showcasing his determination and zest for life. His fitness journey reached a milestone when he completed a challenging triathlon – a mile distance on the exercise bike, hand bike, and rower. Norman attributes his remarkable rehabilitation to the fitness work at Derg Valley Lesiure Centre in Castlederg and, most importantly, to his positive attitude.

Reflecting on the accident five years ago, Norman recollects the long-term stay in the Amputee Rehabilitation Centre in Musgrave Hospital and the eventual amputation of his leg. The journey was marked by challenges, delays, and uncertainties, but Norman’s determination remained unshaken.

“When the accident happened, I had to be lifted by Air Ambulance to the Royal in Belfast, and spent the next six months lying in bed where the legs were treated and dressed.”

He faced another challenge in 2022 when an existing problem necessitated a hip replacement on his left side. The procedure was complicated due to the reconstruction of the leg with pins. Despite setbacks and rejections from some medical centres, Norman persisted until a specialist surgeon in Cork gave him hope.

“That successful operation was the big turning point in my recovery,” he said.

Within six weeks of the successful hip replacement, Norman was back in the gym at Derg Valley, marking a significant turning point in his recovery. After two years in a wheelchair, he found himself pain-free and able to use his leg again. A year later, Norman enjoys an active life, driving himself around Ireland and participating in activities like playing bowls twice a week.

“Just over a year later, I enjoy an active life now, I can get myself around unaided and play bowls twice a week, I’m looking forward to setting myself more challenges in the future.”

Advocacy for Move More

Norman works with Sean every Wednesday, describing him as a great mentor who encourages him to set new fitness goals. He recommends the Move More program to others, emphasising that venturing into such programs can be life-changing.

“I’d absolutely recommend the program to anyone, if there’s nothing ventured, there’s nothing gained, and it can change your life,” Norman concluded.

Move More NI, delivered by Macmillan Cancer Support, collaborates with physical activity providers, local councils, and health and social care trusts across Northern Ireland to support people living with cancer in improving their fitness. Norman’s success story showcases the transformative potential of such programs in enhancing the quality of life for individuals facing health challenges.

For those inspired by Norman’s story and interested in Move More in Derry and Strabane, Sean can be reached at 07872423754 or via email atsean.hargan@derrystrabane.com.

Further information and support, including Macmillan’s guidance on the impact of coronavirus on cancer care, can be found on www.macmillan.org.uk.