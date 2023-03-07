Investigation into animal abuse at Castlederg farm

A FARMYARD in the Castlederg area has become the subject of an investigation, following reports of serious incidents of animal abuse at the property.

Speaking earlier this week, the person who made the initial report described how they had witnessed the ‘scorched and decomposing carcasses’ of animals lying around the farm.

After seeing these acts, the accuser claims he challenged the perpetrator, before removing his own animals from the farm, and making a report to the relevant authorities.

Responding to questions informed by these claims, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said, “Officers from Omagh DAERA Direct Office are aware of allegations regarding potential animal welfare and animal by-product offences on a farm in Castlederg, County Tyrone.

“The allegations made are currently under investigation and as such no further comment can be made at this time.”

Pictures believed to have been obtained from the scene show charred bones, decaying sheep carcasses, and what appears to be the exposed ribcage of a horse.

Investigations into the behaviour at the farm remain underway.