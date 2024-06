AN INVESTIGATION has been launched into the fire at a commercial premises outside Strabane on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze broke out in a shed belonging to EL Hydraulics Engineering Ltd on the Melmount Road shortly after 2pm and resulted in black, acrid smoke billowing out from the scene.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service (NIFRS) and the PSNI were in attendance and it took until early evening to bring the blaze under control.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for NIFRS stated, “NIFRS were called to a fire at 2:23pm on Saturday afternoon on the Melmount Road. Nine fire engines were in attendance; two from Strabane Fire Station, two form Crescent Link Fire Station, one from Newtownstewart Fire Station, one from Omagh Fire Station, one from Dungiven Fire Station and one from Magherafelt fire Station.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets and two hose reels to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the incident was dealt with by 8:29pm that evening. The scene was left with the PSNI.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI added “The fire is not being treated as arson at this stage.”

EL Hydraulics took to social media to thank everyone involved in helping during the fire. A post read, “We would like to thank everyone that helped us yesterday. To all the different fire engines and all the teams that helped we can’t thank you enough. To all the people phoning and sending messages, we do see them and thank you for your kindness.

“Business will be closed until further notice and we hope that everyone understands.”