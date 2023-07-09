Irish flag and photo of Taoiseach burned on bonfire

THE burning of an Irish flag and a poster of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on top of a loyalist bonfire in Tyrone is now being investigated by the police.

The pyre in Moygashel on the outskirts of Dungannon previously garnered attention after a boat was placed on it.

The bonfire, titled ‘No Irish Sea Border Bonfire’, was lit around 11pm on Saturday night following a parade and an address by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Advertisement

Police said they had received a report in relation to material placed on the bonfire in the Main Road area and are treating it as a ‘hate crime’.

Fine Gael politician Charles Flanagan hit out at the burning of the Irish flag.

“Burning the National flag of a friendly neighbour and its head of government is gratuitously offensive & unacceptable,” he posted online.

“Such naked sectarianism has no place on the challenging path to peace, stability & reconciliation & must be condemned by all democrats.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the incident was “wrong” and “disrespectful”.

West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan condemned the ‘disgusting’ act of burning flags and effigies of politicians on the bonfire.

Advertisement

He said, “Burning flags or effigies of politicians with differing aspirations is not in any way acceptable.

“Bluntly, it’s hate crime and does not reflect the views or behaviours of people who share this home place. All leaders must call out such disgusting hate when it rears its ugly head.”