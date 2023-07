POLICE are appealing for information regarding a van that was broken into that a number of tools and equipment were stolen from.

The break-in occurred at the Crawfords Bridge park and ride, Beragh, sometime between 10pm on July 25 and 6am on July 26.

The white Berlingo van was broken into after the driver’s side window was smashed and damage was done to the windscreen of the vehicle.

A number of items were stolen from the van including a DeWalt yellow laser level, a DeWalt radio, a DeWalt toolbox with tools, two drums of electric cable and two organisers.

The PSNI has asked anyone who may have witnessed this or has CCTV or dashcam footage of this incident to please contact Police on 101, citing reference 235 of 26/07/2023.