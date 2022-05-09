It’s as you were in Mid Ulster on historic day for Sinn Féin

WHILE it was as you were with three Sinn Féin, one DUP and one SDLP candidate comfortably taking the five seats, the seismic story from Mid Ulster was Michelle O’Neill from Clonoe set to take the role of First Minister.

It is a story that has captured world-wide attention as a nationalist party has, for the first time, claimed most seats to the Assembly.

The MLAs for Mid Ulster are Ms O’Neill and her party colleagues Linda Dillon and Emma Sheerin with Keith Buchanan taking the seat for the DUP again and Patsy McGlone last to be announced, albeit the election of all five candidates was never in doubt.

Advertisement

There were 52,274 (69.54 per-cent turn-out) votes cast across the constituency down slightly from the 73 per-cent turnout five years ago.

In keeping with her status, Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill was elected comfortably on the first count with 10,845 (20.98 per-cent) votes well above the quota of 8,615. With expert vote management, Linda Dillon and Emma Sheerin were elected after the surplus from Michelle O’Neill was distributed. Mrs Dillon polled 8,199 first preferences (15.86 per-cent) while Ms Sheerin from south Derry received just 16 more, 8,215 votes (15.89 per-cent). Ms Sheerin was co-opted to replace veteran republican Ian Milne in 2018.

Thanking everyone who has helped in the campaign, Mrs Dillon, a close friend and neighbour of Michelle O’Neill, said, “It’s a great day.

“Michelle has given great leadership in this campaign and prior to it. She is very human and down to earth and ran a very positive campaign. The voters are astute and know what they want and we have worked hard and will work hard for everyone.”

Keith Buchanan was next over the line taking 8,521 (16.49 per-cent) first preferences. Notably his vote was down substantially from 2017 when he received 9,568 first preferences representing 19.26 per-cent of the vote. In keeping with trends across the North that decline could most likely be attributed to the increased vote for the TUV with Glenn Moore going on the ‘No Sea Border’ ticket taking 3,818 votes (7.39 per-cent) compared to Hannah Loughrin who ran for the TUV in 2017 and received 1,244 (2.50 per-cent) first preferences.

Re-iterating the DUP opposition to the Protocol, Mr Buchanan accepted that Michelle O’Neill as First Minister does pose “psychological difficulties for Unionism” adding that people west of the Bann are more used to nationalist majorities in councils. He stated, “It is more of a psychological blow but you still have to try and work with people. The proof will be in the pudding whether she is a ‘First Minister for all’ as she says.”

Patsy McGlone, the SDLP veteran from Ballinderry was fifth to be elected although it was never in doubt that he would reclaim his seat after the first tally had him on 5,144 first preferences.

Advertisement

In bullish fashion he said, “I don’t want any more excuses from the DUP about the Protocol and all that nonsense. There is £300m sitting to support and help people. We need to get in there and the DUP need to go where their conscience takes them and not be the dog wagged by the TUV tail”.

The UUP also took a hit with their vote dropping substantially from four years ago when Sandra Overend took 4,516 (9.09 per-cent). This time their candidate Meta Graham took just 2,191 votes (4.24 per-cent).

In keeping with the sweeping successes of the Alliance Party, Claire Hackett more than doubled the party’s vote in Mid Ulster from 1,017 (2.05 per-cent) in 2017 to 2,138 (4.14 per-cent) this time around.