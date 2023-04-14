John Caldwell shooting: Man arrested after property searches

A MAN has been arrested for drug offences in the Greater Belfast area following police searches of two properties connected to an investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, on February 22 in Omagh carried out searches of two properties in the Greater Belfast area earlier today.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

He remains in custody at this time.