John Rafferty funeral: Tributes paid to ‘natural leader’

HUNDREDS of mourners have attended the funeral this morning of John Rafferty, the popular Killyclogher GAA player, who tragically lost his life in a crash on the A5 last Thursday.

The Requiem Mass was at St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher was full to capacity, with people standing outside the chapel in the rain and in the Parish Hall.

Fr Declan McGeehan, said the large attendance was a testimony to how popular the 21–year–old was in his local community, making a special mention of the number of young people in the church.

Fr McGeehan said, “The number of people here today in the church, the parish hall and even standing outside in the rain stands in testimony to how highly-thought of John and his family are in this community.

“The local community stands united with the Rafferty family in the shock of the sudden nature of John’s death. We stand wish them every sympathy and our prayers at this time of tremendous grief.”

A number of items were laid on the altar as part of the mass to symbolise the different passions and qualities in John’s life.

A Tyrone GAA jersey was brought forth to symbolise his skills as a footballer. A minor jersey was also brought forward, which was signed by the team that elected John captain, while the minor cup was also placed at the altar.

John won this trophy in 2019, captaining Killyclogher to victory. A club tie was also laid to the altar along with a work photo to symbolise his love for his club and his great work ethic.

Mourners heard that John was a natural leader, captaining both Killyclogher minors and the under-20 Tyrone squad.

Paying tribute to this, Fr McGeehan said, “John not only displayed his natural leadership skills on the pitch where his peers elected him captain of his side but also in life. He did this by showing his trustworthiness, loyalty, kindness and sportsmanship. When he showed humility whenever his sides won, but also showing the same qualities in defeat.”

The priest said John was a model of “good living” in the way he lived his life and said this was down to his family who “lavished love” upon him.

As the coffin left the church, a guard of honour was formed by the Tyrone minor team along with players from Killyclogher.

His remains were laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

He is survived by father Felix, mother Roisin and two siblings, Clare and Michael.