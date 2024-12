JUSTICE Minister Naomi Long today visited Mullaghmore and Castleview Community Resource Centre (MACCA) in Omagh.

A longstanding partner of the Probation Board for Northern Ireland (PBNI), the Mullaghmore facility includes a community garden, eco centre and safe play area as well as allotments for hosting Men’s Shed, conservation volunteers and local college groups.

During the visit the Minister met with PBNI Community Service staff and saw at first hand the restorative element of community service taking place.

Minister Long said, “It was impressive to hear from a number of people who had been sentenced to a Community Service Order and are making reparation for the harm they have caused by undertaking unpaid work in the community. Working alongside probation they are being held to account but also supported to make changes to their lives.

“Community service is a practical and visible way for people who have offended to give back, learn new skills and become rehabilitated within the local community.

“Importantly in some cases, victims of crime can also have a say in the type of work that people sentenced to community service carry out.”

Amanda Stewart Chief Executive PBNI, said, “We currently supervise approximately 1,000 people subject to Orders with a Community Service element across Northern Ireland. Three out of four people who complete a Community Service Order do not go on to reoffend within a year.

“Those who undertake community service also tell us that it helps them develop skills which enable them to seek future employment and helps them move away from criminality. This sentence provides important opportunities for people to become rehabilitated and desist from crime.”

As part of a series of engagements in Omagh, the Justice Minister also visited Omagh PSNI station where she met officers at the forefront of local policing. In a meeting with Omagh District and Solicitors Associations she discussed the Enabling Access to Justice (EAJD) Reform Programme.

And later the same day the Justice Minister met with Peter and Niamh Dolan, whose son Enda was knocked down and killed in a drink-driving accident, to outline plans to introduce the Sentencing Bill before the end of the year.